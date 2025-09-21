US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Afghanistan on Saturday, demanding the return of Bagram Air Base or face “bad things.” In a Truth Social post, Trump declared: “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” The ultimatum came days after his UK state visit, where he told Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Washington was “trying to get it back” because “they need things from us.” Trump lamented the US had given it away “for nothing,” noting its proximity to China’s nuclear facilities. The Taliban, however, has firmly rejected the idea, with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi vowing no foreign military presence will be allowed on Afghan soil. Donald Trump Says 'Trying' to Retake Key Bagram Air Base, 4 Years After US Exit From Afghanistan.

Trump Warns Afghanistan: Return Bagram Air Base or Face Consequences

If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!! President DJT (TS: 20 Sep 17:29 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 20, 2025

#WATCH | On Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, US President Donald J Trump says, "We're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do." (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nje7BJwSXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)