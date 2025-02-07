Washington DC [US], February 7 (ANI): US officials on Friday said a search is underway in rural Alaska after a plane carrying 10 people, including the pilot did not arrive in Nome at the scheduled time, as per local media.

The Bering Air Caravan flight, from Unalakleet to Nome, was reported overdue to Alaska State Troopers at 4 pm local time, as per Alaska Department of Public Safety as cited by NBC News.

The Coast Guard has been notified, and there is also an active ground search, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

The official Coast Guard account on X for the Alaska maritime area said that that the plane was 12 miles offshore going from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.

"The US Coast Guard District 17 responded to an aircraft emergency notification from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4:30 p.m. today for a Cessna Caravan that reported to have 10 people aboard," the USCGAlaska said.

Meanwhile, CNN had reported that a US-contracted surveillance plane crashed in the Philippines on Thursday morning, killing all four personnel on board, including one US military service member, according to US Indo-Pacific Command.

Also on January 29, an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Sixty-four people, including four crew, aboard a commercial airliner of American Airlines died in the mid air crash. (ANI)

