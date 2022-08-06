Washington, August 6: US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) tested negative for the coronavirus, which he had contracted again a week ago. According to Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor, "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative."

However, O'Connor in the daily update on the president's health state said that Biden would remain in strict isolation. He added that the president would remain in strict isolation pending a second negative COVID-19 test. Biden "continues to feel very well," O'Connor noted. Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, White House Announces.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and was under treatment for around a week. He tested positive again on July 31. Biden posted a video to give an update on his health soon after his physician confirmed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden shared a video on his Twitter handle where he was seen standing next to his dog, Commander. In the video, Biden said, "Hey folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home for the next couple of days."

"And I'm feeling fine, everything's good. But Commander and I got a little work to do," US President added. Kevin O'Connor, said in a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier that the president had tested positive for COVID-19 again after testing negative several times. White House Physician noted that it represents "rebound" positivity.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," the letter read.

Biden's physician said that the rebound in COVID-19 positivity is observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID. However, there is no need to initiate treatment as Biden has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well.

