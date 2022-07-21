US President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid, said White House.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. He's fully vaccinated, boosted and taking Paxlovid, the White House says https://t.co/SelwdSG6S4pic.twitter.com/NuyaNeyMzM — Bloomberg (@business) July 21, 2022

