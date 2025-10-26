Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to attend the biannual ASEAN Summit.

He was greeted by Malaysian officials upon landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The US President was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with large crowds of Malaysians gathering at the airport to welcome him.

Air Force One touched down in Kuala Lumpur, where President Trump is scheduled to participate in the regional summit. A Malaysian fighter jet escorted the aircraft into Malaysian airspace as it approached the airport.

The warm reception reflects the strong diplomatic ties between the United States and Malaysia and sets the stage for high-level discussions during the ASEAN Summit.

President Trump, along with leaders from Cambodia and Thailand, is set to witness the signing of the 'great peace deal' between the Southeast Asian countries in Malaysia. The US President was informed about the agreement while aboard Air Force One. He also condoled the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother.

The US President is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during the summit.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT."

The peace deal follows a long-standing border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, which escalated in July this year when troops clashed over five days, resulting in casualties and the displacement of thousands on both sides.

A ceasefire, mediated by Malaysia, was implemented in late July 2025, with ASEAN observers coordinating the monitoring of the truce. On October 23, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to advance efforts to demarcate their shared boundary following a two-day special meeting of the Joint Commission held in Chanthaburi, Thailand.

The Cambodia-Thai Joint Commission on Demarcation for the Land Boundary (JBC), held on October 21-22, reached several agreements to expedite land demarcation. Both sides assigned the Joint Technical Survey Committee (JTSC) to immediately replace 15 Boundary Pillars at locations agreed upon by both nations, according to local media reports and the Bernama news agency.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said both sides are moving closer to finalising the Declaration of Thailand-Cambodia Relations aimed at resolving the border situation. "The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders," Sihasak was cited as saying in the Nation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, while releasing the joint statement on the Thai-Cambodia JBC, said the meeting was conducted "in an atmosphere of friendship and cordiality," reflecting both nations' commitment to peaceful dialogue and technical cooperation, as per Khmer Times.

The Cambodian delegation was led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Cambodian side, while the Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Thai side.

Cambodia and Thailand have been engaged in a decades-long dispute over the jurisdiction of non-demarcated areas along their shared land border of more than 800 kilometres. A central part of the dispute involves competing claims over the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, perched on the Dangrek Mountains forming a natural boundary between the two countries.

Severe clashes in 2011 near the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths, prompting a private UN Security Council meeting on February 14, 2011, and a press statement on the same day. (ANI)

