Washington DC [US], December 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Indian-origin Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice.

Dhillon thanked Trump in a statement and said that she would assist with US's civil rights agenda.

In a statement, Trump said, "I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice."

"Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers. Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY. Congratulations, Harmeet!"

To this, Dhillon said, "I'm extremely honored by President Trump's nomination to assist with our nation's civil rights agenda. It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by Pam Bondi. I cannot wait to get to work! I would not be here today without my amazing mother and brother's support, and my beloved father Tejpal and husband Sarv, who did not live to see this day. I hope I will honor their memories, with God's grace."

Earlier, during Trump's campaign on July 16, Dhillon, performed the Ardas, a Sikh prayer in the presence of former US President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. (ANI)

