London, December 10: A former BBC journalist has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to 35 offences related to child sexual abuse. The ex-journo was found guilty of paying to watch the live streamings of child sex abuse. The 52-year-old was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court in north London.

According to a BBC report, the accused was identified as Duncan Bartlett. Bartlett was first arrested in September 2021 after the Metropolitan Police received intelligence linking him to indecent images of children. Upon seizing his electronic devices, authorities uncovered 6,000 indecent images and records of payments to individuals in the Philippines who organized the abuse of children. Some of the victims have been identified and placed under safeguarding measures. UK Shocker: Woman Has Sex With Pet Dog Multiple Times in Sheffield With Partner’s Assistance, Faces Jail Over Animal Abuse.

Bartlett, who previously served as the BBC’s correspondent in Tokyo and worked for the BBC World Service for 15 years, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including causing girls under 13 and 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, paying for the sexual services of girls under 13, making indecent images of children, and encouraging the commission of offences.

Detective Constable Emily Dawson, who led the investigation, stated, "Over a period of seven years, Bartlett made multiple payments to people in the Philippines asking that they arrange children to be sexually exploited for his own gratification. With close liaison work with our counterparts in the Philippines, we managed to identify and safeguard some of these children while several adults were arrested." California Shocker: 46-Year-Old Female Teacher Sends Her Explicit Pictures to School Student, Has Sex With Him Under Guise of Tutoring; Arrested.

Bartlett's behaviour was described as "utterly abhorrent," and detectives' meticulous work ensured that a comprehensive case was built against him, leading to his guilty plea.

