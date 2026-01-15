Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday stated that US President Donald Trump has assured Tehran that he won't attack the country and has asked Iran to exercise restraint, reported Dawn.

This development comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, with authorities imposing internet restrictions. Trump had previously threatened to intervene but said on Wednesday that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

Also Read | Who is Fatima Jatoi? Pakistani TikToker is Not Just a Viral Video Sensation.

According to Dawn, Moghadam made the remarks during his visit to Pakistan's National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. The Iranian envoy said that he received information at around 1 AM (local time), which indicated that Trump did not want war and had also asked Iran not attack American interests in the region.

The envoy attributed the protests to legitimate grievances but blamed US and Western media for inciting violence, reported Dawn.

Also Read | GMA Deals and Steals January 15, 2026: Check Savings on Home and Kitchen Essentials.

He claimed the situation is now "fully under control" with no current protests, despite threats from Israel and the US. Iran remains prepared for any aggression, with its airspace temporarily closed

In reference to the statement by US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu on January 7, Moghadam said that they amounted to interference in Iran's internal affairs, further stoking the tensions.

As per Dawn, the Iranian envoy alleged that armed groups carried out killings, attacked mosques, imambargahs, and committed acts of arson.

He claimed that the situation was now "fully under control" and that no protests were taking place in Iran at the moment.

Dawn reported that Moghadam said Iran remained on high alert and its airspace had been closed temporarily. He maintained that in the event of an attack, Iran would target US and Israeli installations in the wider region.

During the visit, the envoy added that Tehran was committed to pursuing peace, Dawn reported.

Times of Israel reported that the clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)