Washington, Feb 2 (AP) A US government investigation into steering problems with more than 3,34,000 Tesla electric vehicles is a step closer to a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on Friday that it upgraded a 2023 investigation to an engineering analysis.

The probe was opened in July of last year after the agency received a dozen complaints about loss of steering control in 2023 Model Y and three vehicles. Now the agency says it has 115 complaints, and it received another 2,176 after requesting information from the company.

Agency documents say drivers are reporting a loss of steering control, often accompanied by messages showing that power-assisted steering has been reduced or disabled. Some complained of an inability to turn the steering wheel, while others said it required more effort.

In one case, a driver told NHTSA that they couldn't complete a right turn and ran into another vehicle.

The agency said there have been multiple allegations of Teslas blocking intersections or roadways. Over 50 vehicles had to be towed, according to the consumer complaints.

The agency said it is looking into possible steering rack failures.

A message was left early Friday seeking comment from Tesla. (AP) GSP

