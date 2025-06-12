Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): The US State and Defence Departments have begun moving non-essential personnel out of several locations across West Asia amid growing regional tensions, CNN reported citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter.

While the exact cause of the shift in posture remains unclear, a defence official told CNN that US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring "developing tension in the Middle East." President Donald Trump, commenting on the situation, said, "They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place... we've given notice to move out, and we'll see what happens

Also Read | Donald Trump 'Acknowledges' Elon Musk's Apology for His Recent Comments, Says White House (Watch Video).

CNN reported that the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the region has been authorized by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. "The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority," an official said.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla postponed his scheduled testimony before a Senate committee due to the evolving situation, according to a defence official.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War Coming? US Reduces Presence of Non-Essential Staffers From Embassies in the Middle East As Nuclear Talks With Iran Stall.

The State Department, in coordination with the Pentagon, is also preparing to order the departure of non-essential personnel from US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait, as well as the consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, CNN reported.

A local Iraqi official, however, stated that the movements were not connected to the security environment in Iraq.

A State Department spokesperson said, "President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad... Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq." The department also updated its travel advisory, citing "heightened regional tensions" as the reason for the ordered departure.

CNN further reported that President Trump expressed waning confidence in reaching a new nuclear agreement with Iran, telling a New York Post podcast that Tehran may be "delaying" the deal. "I'm getting more and more less confident about it... Something happened to them," Trump said, adding that his instincts suggest the deal is increasingly unlikely.

In a related development, CNN cited sources saying Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday to stop discussing a potential attack on Iran. The call, according to Trump, went "very well, very smooth."

Last month, CNN reported the US had obtained intelligence suggesting that Israel was preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

US officials noted signs of Israeli military posturing, including the movement of air munitions and completion of an air exercise, though a final decision by Israeli leadership had not been confirmed.

Amid these developments, Iran's Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a stern warning.

As per Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, he said if nuclear talks fail and conflict erupts, the US would be "forced to leave the region," asserting that all US bases are within the reach of Iranian forces. "The adversary will certainly suffer heavier casualties," he added, though he did not clarify whether he was referring to the US, Israel, or both. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)