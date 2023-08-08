Washington, Aug 8 (PTI) The United States has raised the issue of human rights with India in the past regularly and will do so in the future, a senior official has said ahead of the next month's presidential trip to New Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit.

"We regularly raise human rights concerns with countries with which we engage, have done that -- so in the past with India, and we'll do so in the future," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

Miller was responding to a question if President Joe Biden during his upcoming trip to India be asking of India regarding the alleged Christian persecution in the country.

"We have made very clear that we oppose the persecution of Christians and we oppose the persecution of any religious group, no matter where it takes place in the world," Miller said.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO As Finance Chief Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)