Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): In a rare instance, the defence secretary of the United States had a telephonic call with the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu on Friday and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported citing the defence ministry from both countries.

The talks came straight after the Kremlin officials in Ukraine said they were turning the country's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" due to the advancement of Ukraine forces.

Giving slight details about the call that took place between the two countries as the war between Russia and Ukraine escalate, the Pentagon on Friday emphasised the need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.

"Topical issues of international security - including the situation in Ukraine - were discussed," Al Jazeera reported citing Russia's defence ministry.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, the recent call is only the second one taking place between the two nations. Earlier in May, Austin had urged Moscow to implement an "immediate ceasefire".

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also held a call with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday.

Russian defence minister, Shoigu alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, responding to which the British defence secretary Wallace said that such allegations should not be used and refuted all the claims, according to the official statement of Government of UK.

The Defence Secretary also reiterated the UK and wider international support for Ukraine and the desire to de-escalate this conflict.

"It is for Ukraine and Russia to seek a resolution to the war and the UK stands ready to assist," the official statement read.

Furthermore, Ukraine claimed recently it had retaken a total of 88 towns and villages in the region. Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year, resulting in a large-scale humanitarian situation.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has only escalated after a truck recently exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. (ANI)

