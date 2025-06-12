Washington, Jun 12 (AP) The US government on Thursday said it is ready to send a team to help investigate the Air India crash if Indian officials request it.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be the US government's primary representative and the FAA will provide technical support.

The NTSB routinely helps determine the causes of about 450 international crashes every year. (AP)

