Washington, DC [US], January 22 (ANI): Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington, DC, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, an official press release by the US Department of State said.

Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India. They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the U.S.-India relationship. Secretary Rubio also emphasized the Trump Administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration.

This meeting marked Secretary Rubio's first bilateral engagement since assuming office. Both leaders emphasised collaboration in areas such as critical and emerging technologies, defence, energy, and the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar expressed optimism about the bilateral relationship in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). He noted, "Delighted to meet Secretary Marco Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Secretary Marco Rubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation."

The US-India relationship has seen substantial growth in recent years, with a focus on defence collaboration, trade, and shared strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio emphasised the importance of critical and emerging technologies as a key area for partnership, reflecting both nations' interests in fostering innovation and enhancing security frameworks.

The Indian American community, numbering approximately 4.4 million, plays a pivotal role in strengthening ties between India and the United States. With 3.18 million persons of Indian origin constituting the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the US, this community excels across diverse fields, including politics.

Their contributions have been instrumental in fostering closer bilateral relations. Notably, five individuals of Indian origin currently serve in the US Congress, further highlighting their influence and integration into American society. (ANI)

