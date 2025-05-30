Washington, DC [US], May 30 (ANI): US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Second Lady Usha Vance will attend the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday.

Secretary Lutnick will share his insights on strengthening the U.S.-India strategic and economic partnership to achieve the goal set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi for USD 500 billion in bilateral trade, according to a release.

The Summit will also feature the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, in a fireside chat. As the first Indian American in the role of Second Lady, Ms. Vance's presence symbolizes the deepening partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies and highlights the robust strength of the people-to-people ties.

USISPF will also present the 2025 Global Leadership Awards to three distinguished business leaders - Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and CEO, IBM, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman, Hitachi, Ltd. for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the US-India-Japan economic partnership, the release added.

Under Birla's leadership, the Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion. IBM, led by Arvind Krishna, has accelerated global digital transformation through advancing cutting-edge research in AI, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain, with India playing a pivotal role in its global R&D and talent ecosystem. Hitachi, under the leadership of Toshiaki Higashihara, continues to expand its investments in infrastructure, mobility, and digital innovation, closely aligning with key U.S.-India-Japan collaboration in energy, transportation, and technology. This will be the first time that QUAD business leaders will be honoured at the USISPF summit, the release added.

The summit will also feature conversations with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Representative Rich McCormick (R-GA-07), Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and USISPF Board members.

"USISPF was founded with the single goal of uniting the two most powerful and robust democracies." said John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF; Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures. He added "USISPF's strength and reach reflect with the growth, dynamism and optimism inherent in the U.S.-India strategic partnership". "As the most prestigious summit in the U.S.-India corridor, the Leadership Summit brings together key policy and decision makers and private sector leaders to discuss their vision and way forward for bilateral partnership".

"We are proud to welcome Secretary Lutnick, Second Lady Usha Vance and recognise exemplary business leaders who have strengthened the U.S.-India-Japan corridor," said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF. "These three leading democracies--together representing well over $35 trillion--are united by a shared commitment to strengthening supply chains and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. With Japan's strength in advanced engineering manufacturing, India's robust economic growth, demographic dividend and engineering talent and the U.S. innovation economy and capital, this trilateral partnership is uniquely positioned to drive progress across critical sectors. This summit celebrates that shared vision and momentum."

The USISPF Leadership Summit is the most prestigious gathering in Washington, DC focused on accentuating US-India ties and convening senior government leaders and officials, diplomats, Members of the U.S. Congress and Senate, USISPF Board members, leading business executives, media, think tanks, and global thought leaders, all working to advance cooperation and celebrate this important partnership, the release added. (ANI)

