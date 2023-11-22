New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India said on Wednesday that the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation and issues in the context are already being examined by relevant departments.

Responding to media queries on reports of discussions between India and the US on security matters, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on its own security interests as well. He said the inputs are the cause of concern for both countries and necessary follow-up action is being taken.

"During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow up action," he said.

"On its part, India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments," he added.

US and India held the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on November 10. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took part in the dialogue along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The UK-based Financial Times has published a report claiming that the US thwarted a plan to allegedly assassinate India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

According to the Financial Times report, which quoted people familiar with the matter, the US had informed India of concerns regarding the alleged plot to kill Pannun.

US had informed India of concerns regarding the alleged plot to kill Pannun, the Financial Times reported quoting people familiar with the matter. However, the news report fails to elaborate whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US was involved in the thwarting of the plan nor does it mention the specific nature of the communication between the US and India.

The news report citing people familiar with the matter goes on to claim, that US federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot in a New York district court. However, the US Justice Department and the FBI have also not issued any formal statement on such claims. (ANI)

