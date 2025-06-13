Washington, Jun 13 (AP) The United States is shifting military resources, including ships, in the Middle East in response to Israel's strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, according to two US officials Friday.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Tech Giant To Begin Job Cuts in Mid-July Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts, Executives Inform Employees About Decision via Memo, Says Report.

One of the officials says President Donald Trump is meeting with his National Security Council principals to discuss the situation. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)