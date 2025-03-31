Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): A spokesperson for the US government described a recent request from the Chinese government, urging citizens to report individuals advocating for "Taiwan independence," as "irresponsible and reprehensible," according to a report by Taipei Times.

In an email referenced by Taipei Times, an unnamed spokesperson from the US Department of State stated, "China's urging for private individuals to inform on alleged 'persecution or suppression' by so-called 'Taiwan independence henchmen and accomplices' is both irresponsible and reprehensible."

The spokesperson indicated that this action is part of Beijing's "intimidation campaign" against Taiwan and its allies, which they claim is "threatening free speech globally, destabilizing the Indo-Pacific region, and intentionally undermining the cross-strait status quo".

Taipei Times mentioned that the spokesperson pointed out that the "threats and legal pressures" from the Chinese Communist Party only worsen tensions and threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"The United States will persist in its support for Taiwan in the face of China's provocative and irresponsible conduct," the statement said.

These comments followed China's Taiwan Affairs Office announcing last week the launch of a new section on its official website, as reported by Taipei Times.

As stated by Taipei Times, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency noted that the section would enable citizens to report "vile behaviors by those promoting 'Taiwan independence' and their accomplices in mistreating Taiwanese compatriots."

According to the Xinhua report, office spokesperson Chen Binhua claimed that specific organizations, government representatives, and online influencers have acted as enforcers of "Taiwan independence," "abetting wrongdoing and enabling aggression."

The Mainland Affairs Council condemned Beijing for the launch of the new website section last Thursday, branding it as "a complete interference in Taiwan's internal matters," according to Taipei Times.

Council Deputy Minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh remarked, as quoted by Taipei Times, "It also serves as a reminder that Taiwan must stay alert." (ANI)

