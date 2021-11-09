Before his trip to Afghanistan, the US new special representative, Tom West, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo Credit: Blinken twitter)

Brussels [Belgium], November 9 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West on Monday (local time) said that Washington is worried about the spike in attacks by Islamic State in Afghanistan and remains concerned about al Qaeda's presence in the country.

Newly appointed US special envoy spoke to reporters by telephone from Belgium, where he briefed NATO allies on the issues concerning Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

He also held consultations on a "road map" toward recognition of the Taliban government after the US troop pullout in August.

"The Taliban have voiced very clearly and openly their desire to normalize relations with the international community, to see a resumption in aid, to see a return of the international diplomatic community to Kabul and to see sanctions relief," he said. "The United States can deliver none of these things on our own."

West has also said that he plans to visit India and Pakistan as part of his upcoming trip to Europe and Asia. "[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," Sputnik quoted West as saying during a briefing.

The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week."

The new US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, has started his first trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the issues concerning Afghanistan with international partners.

"I will be travelling to Europe and Asia starting today to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners. The international community must act together to be effective," US Special Representative tweeted on Sunday (local time).

"It is an honour to assume the role of US Special Representative for Afghanistan. I look forward to advancing America's vital interests and supporting the Afghan people," he said in another tweet.

Last month, Tom West assumed the office of the State Department's Special Representative. (ANI)

