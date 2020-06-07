US Special Envoy Khalilzad Zalmay Meets Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Discusses Afghan Peace Process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Islamabad, June 7: Special US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghanistan peace process with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The special US representative for Afghan reconciliation is travelling to Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan this week as part of efforts to bring peace in the war-torn country. Also Read | Donald Trump â€˜Drifted Awayâ€™ From Constitution, Says Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security, including Afghan refugees, Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed," the Pakistan Army said on Sunday. The two sides shared steps taken to achieve peace targets and agreed to continue working together. Also Read | Statue of Edward Colston, 17th Century Slave Trader, Pulled Down and Thrown Into Bristol Harbour by Black Lives Matter Protesters in UK (Watch Video).

During the three-nation tour, Khalilzad will review commitments in the recently signed US-Taliban Agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, specifically reducing violence and prisoner releases. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process, supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)