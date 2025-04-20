Sanaa [Yemen], April 20 (ANI): The United States has carried out 13 air strikes on Hodeidah's port and airport, days after strikes on the Ras Isa port, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Houthi-affiliated TV channel Al Masirah.

At least three people were killed and four others were injured in the latest strikes on al-Thawra, Bani Matar, and al-Safiah districts in the capital, Sanaa, CNN quoted Al Masirah as saying.

This comes after US airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa oil port on Thursday, which resulted in at least 74 fatalities. The Houthis rebels' Health Ministry spokesman, Anees Alasbah, said that the strikes carried out on Thursday also wounded 171 people.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the strikes were aimed at cutting off the Houthis' fuel and revenue sources, describing the operation as an effort to target the economic power of the Iran-backed group.

In a post on social media on Thursday, CENTCOM said, "Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists. The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis."

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have vowed to continue their military operations against Israel and the United States

"Yemen will not back down from continuing its support operations for the Palestinian people until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted," the Houthi-controlled armed forces in Yemen said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

US President Donald Trump had vowed to use "overwhelming force" until Washington achieves its goal of stopping the Houthis from targeting shipping in the Red Sea. (ANI)

