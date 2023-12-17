Washington DC [US], December 17 (ANI): Three people died after a small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon and caused fire on Saturday afternoon (local time), CNN reported citing authorities.

The single-engine aircraft crashed into power lines shortly before 5 pm (local time), resulting in a power outage and sparking a small brush fire, according to a CNN report.

Authorities have not revealed the identities of those who were killed in the crash. It is not clear whether all the victims were aboard the plane.

Police said the crew had to wait for high-voltage lines to be de-energized by the power company before going to extinguish the fire and examine the crash site in Independence, which is about 58 miles south of Portland, CNN reported.

It is not clear what resulted in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FIA) along with local authorities is carrying out an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

