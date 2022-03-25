Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): The United States on Thursday announced that it will accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine and provide an extra USD 1 billion in humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war.

"The United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program," the White House said in a statement.

It added that the USD 1 billion in extra aid "will provide food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies and other forms of assistance".

"We are also announcing an additional USD 320 million in democracy and human rights funding to Ukraine and its neighbours," the statement added.

Since 2021, the United States has provided over USD 1.1 billion in economic, health, democracy and human rights, and humanitarian assistance to the Europe and Eurasia region.

The US-funded humanitarian organizations are working in partnership with host governments to launch cash programs that provide refugees with temporary assistance for food, accommodations, and medical care until they can work or receive social support.

According to the White House, the Russia-Ukraine war threatens to disrupt the supply of critical agricultural commodities from the Black Sea region, jeopardizing global food security, particularly for vulnerable populations in the Middle East and Africa.

"The United States, through the Feed the Future initiative and our nutrition commitments, will be providing over USD 11 billion over the next five years to address food security threats and malnutrition across the globe - with programming in many of the countries vulnerable to increases in food and fertilizer prices," it added. (ANI)

