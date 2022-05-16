Texas [US], May 16 (ANI): Two people died and several others were injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market Sunday afternoon, police said.

"@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a flea market located at 8729 Airline Drive. Initial info: multiple people have been shot, two of them confirmed deceased on scene. Homicide/CSU investigators are enroute. Command Staff & PIO also en route," said Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez.

According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, thousands of people were at a flea market when two groups of people began shooting at each other.

In a separate shooting incident in California, one person was killed, and five others were injured on Sunday at a church in the western US state.

The two incident comes a day after 10 people were shot dead on Saturday when a gunman fired in a Tops Friendly Market in New York.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called for an end to "hate-fueled domestic terrorism" after a gunman opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket.

In a statement, Biden said acts of domestic terrorism are "antithetical" to U.S. values.

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbour," Biden was quoted as saying by The Hill. "We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism." (ANI)

