New Jersey [US], May 24 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a house party shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the local police informed on Sunday.

The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) said that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old-woman were shot dead.

"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey police said in a Facebook post.

Governor Phil Murphy confirmed the news about the "horrific mass shooting" at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers.

"Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," Governor Murphy tweeted.

Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.

On Sunday, three persons were killed and five sustained injuries in another shooting incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually.After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seek to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last month. (ANI)

