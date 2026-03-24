New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby is in India to engage with senior officials. Although the visit is a pre-scheduled one, it assumes importance in the light of the West Asia crisis.

As per a statement by the Department of War, "Colby travels to India today to engage with senior officials in New Delhi to help advance the critical India-U.S. relationship. Under Secretary Colby's visit will focus on advancing the goals established by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in their February 2025 joint statement and on implementing the Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership."

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had earlier announced the upcoming visit of top defence official Elbridge Colby to the country.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ambassador Gor expressed his anticipation for the arrival of the United States Under Secretary of War for Policy. "Looking forward to welcoming Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby to India!" he stated.

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2036096315109867928?s=20

The visit marks a landmark moment as it is Colby's first official trip to the country. He is widely regarded as "one of the key figures behind the making of US defence policy" during the second term of the Trump administration.

This high-level mission follows closely on the heels of a series of engagements by other senior American military leaders, including Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and US Space Command chief General Stephen Whiting.

The timing of the arrival is particularly significant as it coincides with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The regional war has led to the "choking supply lines of key products such as crude oil, gas, and fertiliser" for India and other Asian nations.

Against this backdrop, the diplomatic outreach comes as New Delhi and Washington intensify efforts to rehabilitate bilateral relations following a period of heightened tension.

These frictions were previously fuelled by trade disputes, the India-Pakistan conflict in May, and India's procurement of Russian energy.

Meanwhile on Monday PM Modi said that India's role in diplomacy has been about urging everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. The PM also informed of his conversation with the heads of state in West Asia. He asserted that the attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz were "unacceptable".

"India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," the PM said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)