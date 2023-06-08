Washington, Jun 8 (PTI) USAID Administrator Samantha Power has met World Bank President Ajay Banga and discussed a slew of crucial matters, including climate finance, debt sustainability and economic support to Ukraine, according to an official statement.

The meeting happened on Wednesday and the two also discussed about Banga's visiion for the World Bank and the opportunities for more collaborations with United States Agency for International Development (USAID), given the scale of issues the world faces.

"USAID Administrator Samantha Power met World Bank President Ajay Banga on Wednesday to discuss debt sustainability, climate finance, anti-corruption efforts, including how digitisation initiatives can increase accountability, and economic support for Ukraine," the statement said. According to a readout of the call, the two explored ways to engage the private sector in addressing global challenges, enhance job creation to generate sustainable economic growth, and strengthen internal measurement and evaluations to improve the effectiveness of aid and development efforts.

Power and Banga also discussed access to multilateral finance for countries to build resilience before a disaster, respond effectively during the immediate aftermath, and rebuild post-disaster, said the statement.

