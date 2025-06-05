New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in Delhi to participate in the fourth edition of the India- Central Asia Doialogue, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affaira (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal shared on Thursday.

In a post on X, Jaiswal noted that the Uzbek Foreign Minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings during the visit.

Also Read | NYC Horror House: Police Rescue 48 Dogs Cramped Into Single-Bedroom Apartment in Queens, Arrest Owner.

He wrote on X, "Warm welcome to FM @FM_Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. During his official visit to India, he will participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue and hold several bilateral meetings."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1930564524672774170

Also Read | Procter & Gamble Layoffs: FMCG Major To Reduce 7,000 Jobs, 15% of Its Non-Manufacturing Positions Globally Over Next 2 Years.

Earlier in the day, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin; Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, also arrived in Delhi to participate in the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in Samarkand in 2019, is a key ministerial platform aimed at strengthening ties between India and the Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The earlier editions of the Dialogue have focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic cooperation. This year's meeting is expected to build on those priorities, with discussions on trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.

India shares centuries-old cultural and historical connections with the Central Asian region. Buddhism spread from India through Tibet to Central Asia, leaving a spiritual legacy visible at key sites such as Kara Tepe, Fayaz Tepe, and Adzhina Tepe. Indian monks helped translate scriptures and establish monasteries across the region, forming the early basis of engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to all five Central Asian nations in 2015 gave a major boost to India-Central Asia ties. His participation in successive Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Tashkent, Bishkek, and Samarkand further reinforced India's outreach.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, held virtually in January 2022 and attended by the Presidents of all five nations, led to the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, institutionalising biennial summits and regular ministerial dialogues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)