New Delhi, [India], April 11 (ANI): The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Delhi on Tuesday gave details of the referendum in Uzbekistan on April 30 to reform the Constitution, update basic laws in the country and explained their significance.

Uzbekistan Ambassador to India, Dilshod Akhatov told ANI, "Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has been going through a historical stage of development in recent years. Large-scale reforms are being carried out in all spheres of life and significant results are being achieved. The concept of 'New Uzbekistan' has been formed in the international community."

According to the Uzbekistan embassy in delhi, "The Constitutional Commission, which included well-known lawyers, scientists and leading experts in different fields, did a great job of preparing amendments and additions to the current Basic Law. As a result, a draft Constitutional Law on the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan was prepared."

There was a demand from Uzbek people behind the referendum, which will help create a new Uzbekistan.

Embassy added, "This process takes into account proposals, international standards and foreign experience. During the public discussions of the draft Constitutional Law, more than 222,000 proposals were received, every fourth of them was included in the draft."

"The updated Constitution is aimed at creating a strong parliament, a compact and responsible government, as well as an independent and fair judiciary to build a state that serves the people," the embassy of Uzbekistan said.

"The powers of the Legislative (lower) chamber and the Senate (upper chamber) are significantly expanded, duplication in the work of the two chambers is eliminated, and their area of responsibility is clearly defined. In particular, the absolute powers of the Legislative Chamber are increased from the current 5 to 12 and that of the Senate from 14 to 18," as per the embassy statement.

"Such powers as consideration and approval of the candidature of the Prime Minister, control over the execution of the state budget and consideration of the report of the Accounts Chamber, have been transferred to the Legislative Chamber. The procedure for appointing the Prime Minister to the post is approved after the President submits his candidature to the Legislative Chamber and is approved by the people's deputies," the embassy statement read.

"At the same time, the number of members in the Upper House will be reduced from the current 100 to 65 while maintaining an equal representation of the regions through the election of 4 senators from each region, and reducing the number of senators appointed by the President from 16 to 9."

Akhatov told ANI that once reforms are done in the constitution, it will also reflect Uzbekistan's relations with our international allies.

"After reforms in the constitution, it will impact the relationship of our foreign friends including India. As of now, I can say we have good relations with India economically, culturally and politically," the Uzbek envoy added.

Notably, the lawmakers in Uzbekistan decided to hold on April 30 a referendum on changing the constitution, which will include a proposal to enable President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to run for another term in office. (ANI).

