New York, April 11: In a cringing crime involving animal abuse coming to the fore from the US, a Mississippi woman was arrested last Wednesday and is now facing charges after she recorded videos of herself having sex with a male dog and posted the clips on social media. In the latest development in the revolting case, the woman, while agreeing to the charges imposed on her, said she was forced to have sex with the dog and the "people" paid her money to make bestiality videos.

According to the media reports, the woman has been charged with unnatural sex and aggravated animal cruelty. The accused woman is identified as Denise Nicole Frazier (19). Recently, her videos engaging in sexual activities with a German Shephard had gone viral on social media. While the 19-year-old told the authorities that the incident happened a year ago, the metadata of the video suggested the video was filmed in February this year. Bestiality Horror: US Woman Arrested for Filming Herself Having Sex With Male Dog, Sharing 'Extremely Graphic' Videos of Sexual Acts on Social Media.

Reportedly, when the cops went to arrest the woman at her home in Myrick, she was accompanied by two men but it wasn’t immediately known if they were involved. Meanwhile, police are probing the angle if she was coerced into making the bestiality video. While talking about the case, the cop attached to the investigation said that "We have never dealt with this particular type of case before." Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Rapes Stray Dog in Andheri, Arrested for Having Unnatural Sex.

Soon after her arrest, the dogs present at the house were taken into custody and sent to the animal hospital. The court hearing the bizarre case ordered the woman to stay away from animals and her bond was set at $25,000.

