Mumbai, April 11: In a heated argument over money, Prince Harry allegedly ‘swore’ at his King Charles, according to a new book. He allegedly used foul language and lost his cool during a phone call with his father when his repeated requests for money were denied. The startling discovery is contained in Robert Jobson's latest book, ‘Our King’, in which the royal journalist divulges inside information regarding The Firm.

If the newly published book is to be believed, after the heated argument, Harry is said to have severed ties with Charles and is still debating whether he will attend his father's coronation. Prince Harry Won't Be on King Charles' Coronation Guest List: Royal Expert.

After relocating to California, Harry routinely called his grandmother, but she expressed ‘trouble’ when he requested her to listen to his complaints, according to Jobson. The late Queen instructed Harry to speak with his father directly instead, but it all came to a disastrous end when arguments about money erupted during a phone call, he continued.

Jobson adds that after his son cursed at him and demanded money repeatedly, Prince Charles just stopped returning Harry's calls. In addition, Charles informed the Queen that he wasn't a bank when she questioned him about why he hadn't caved in.

The dissolution of Harry's connection with his family has been extensively covered in his autobiography Spare and his Netflix series earlier. King Charles III Coronation: Royal Mail Unveils Postage Stamps Featuring British Monarch's Silhouette and Variety of Garden Flowers (See Pics and Video).

Meanwhile, the coronation of King Charles III is scheduled in May 2023. As per the latest information released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, variety of historical regalia, including sceptres and maces as well as a ring and a spoon, will be used in the coronation of King Charles on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

