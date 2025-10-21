Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday to support ongoing efforts to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire. His visit comes amid mounting concerns within the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be preparing to walk back from the truce, potentially reigniting full-scale conflict in the region, as per The Times of Israel.

Upon reaching Israel, Vance headed to the Kiryat Gat site in southern Israel, which is the headquarters of the fledgling US-led force meant to oversee the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The vice president is here for private briefings with members of the military," The Times of Israel stated.

Vance was accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and was greeted by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and other dignitaries upon landing in Israel earlier today.

The Vice President will join other officials in the region in working on the next steps in the Trump Administration's Gaza Peace Deal.

Wednesday's meeting between Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be one of relaying a message from President Trump that the US does not want this deal to fall through. There is a lot of concern on the Americans' part that Netanyahu is going to walk away from this deal.

There are a lot of ceasefire guarantors - many countries that are backing this deal. Trump says 59 different entities and countries are involved, and he does not want to see the truce collapse.

US President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern allies to send in their troops in Gaza to 'straighten out Hamas' should it fail to adhere to the peace agreements.

Trump said there was still hope that Hamas would do the needful. But if it doesn't, their end would be 'brutal'.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help... TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter!"

To date, only Indonesia has publicly expressed willingness to contribute troops to a UN-mandated international force that would help secure postwar Gaza, while Turkey and Azerbaijan have privately expressed willingness to do so, officials have told The Times of Israel. (ANI)

