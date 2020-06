Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Washington DC with 195 stranded Indians for Delhi on Sunday.

"#VandeBharatMission Phase III @airindiain with 195 pax left Washington, DC for Delhi," Indian embassy in the US tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Reaches 5,48,318 in India, Death Toll Rises to 16,475: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

As of Thursday, 3,64,209 people have returned under this mission., the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Also Read | California Orders Bars in Los Angeles & 6 Other Counties in US to Close Again Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across 5 continents.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)