Washington, Jan 4 (PTI) Veteran American diplomat Atul Keshap, who till recently served as the country's charge 'de affairs in New Delhi, would now lead the US-India Business Council as its president, its parent body US Chambers of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

"We're ecstatic to have Ambassador Keshap as USIBC's next President. His deep expertise, and deep global network will empower the organisation to even greater heights and serve our members well," Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of the international division of the US Chamber of Commerce, announced.

In US foreign service for 28 years, Keshap held a number of senior government positions. He replaces Nisha Desai Biswal, who the chambers said will remain deeply involved with the organisation as the US Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President of International Strategy and Global Initiatives and South Asia.

"Ambassador Keshap brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of India and the Indo-Pacific to his new role. Across multiple US administrations, he has been instrumental in expanding US-India strategic and economic cooperation and growing commercial ties across multiple sectors,” Biswal said.

In a statement, 50-year-old Keshap said that as the next president of USIBC, he is honoured and excited to continue his involvement in shaping and strengthening the robust relationship between the United States and India.

"I'm thrilled to join the US Chamber's international powerhouse team and be part of the world's largest and most influential advocacy organisation," he said.

"India and its inspired citizenry hold a special place in my heart, and I believe there is no better place to continue this journey than serving as President of USIBC, which is committed and dedicated to enhancing commercial ties between the two countries," he added.

"With the two countries on the cusp of entering an even more robust era in our strategic partnership, I feel privileged and honored to lead USIBC,” Keshap said.

Keshap previously served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives; as well as Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi; Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs; US Envoy for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia in Washington, DC.

He also served in a number of distinguished roles at the National Defense University, the White House National Security Council, and in diplomatic postings in Washington and abroad, including in India from 2005-2008.

