Hanoi [Vietnam], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 12,450 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 12,429 locally transmitted and 21 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,582 in Ho Chi Minh City, 741 in Can Tho province, and 683 in Tay Ninh province.

The infections brought the total tally to 1,168,228, with 24,407 deaths, said the ministry.

Nationwide, 942,888 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 5,627 from Wednesday.

Nearly 114.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 46.1 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, the country has registered over 1,163,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

