Hanoi [Vietnam], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,835 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 14,822 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the place with the highest number of infections with 1,748 more cases, followed by southern Vinh Long province with 1,223 cases and southern Tay Ninh province with 947 cases.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Aida Cruise Ship Carrying 4,000 People Held in Lisbon After Crew Members Get Infected.

The infections brought the country's total tally of confirmed cases to 1,746,092 with 32,610 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,358,276 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 2,990 from Friday.

Some 152.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 68.8 million second shots and 5.7 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla Hike Prices of Model 3 and Model Y for Rear Wheel Drive Variant in China.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)