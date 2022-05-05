Hanoi [Vietnam], May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 4,305 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 1,217 from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections were all domestically transmitted in 56 provinces and cities.

Also Read | London Shocker: Virgin Atlantic Flight Forced To Turn Back to Heathrow Airport After Co-Pilot Says He Did Not Complete His Training.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 684 new cases on Thursday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 439 and Vinh Phuc with 273.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,666,751 with 43,049 deaths. Nationwide, 9,314,420 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Update: Russia Practises Nuclear-Capable Missile Strikes in Baltic Sea Enclave.

Nearly 215.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 196.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, it has registered nearly 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)