Hanoi [Vietnam], August 6 (ANI/WAM): Major transport projects in Vientnam's Mekong Delta region, which are expected to be completed this year, will spur socioeconomic development of the southwest region for years to come.

In a statement carried by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Le Quyet Tien, Director of the Construction Investment Management under the Ministry of Transport, said that works to be completed in 2023 include My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway; My Thuan 2 bridge, National Highway 1’s bypass through Ca Mau city; the project to upgrade the channel for large ships to enter the Hau River (phase 2); and the project to upgrade the Cho Gao canal (phase 2).

Meanwhile, the second phase of the North-South Expressway project’s Can Tho-Hau Giang-Ca Mau section is also projected to finish in 2025.

Trinh Truong Hai, Director in charge of the My Thuan 2 bridge project, said that it is an important part of the eastern section of the North-South Expressway in the first phase, which has a total investment of over VND5 trillion (USD 210.57 million). This is the largest cable-stayed bridge project completely designed and built by Vietnamese contractors.

As scheduled, the project will be completed in December of this year.

Meanwhile, the National Highway 1’s bypass through Ca Mau city in the same name province is likely to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

At the same time, the project to upgrade the channel for large ships to enter the Hau River (phase 2), which has an investment of about VND 2.59 trillion (USD 109.07 million), will be completed in 2023, enabling the entrance of up to 20,000-tonne vessels, allowing the transport of 21-22 million tonnes of goods per year, contributing to promoting the maritime economy in the Southwest region.

The project to upgrade the Cho Gao canal (phase 2) will be completed in August, two months earlier than scheduled. (ANI/WAM)

