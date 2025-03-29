New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Friday to congratulate him on his recent confirmation by the US Senate.

Misri also extended an invitation to Deputy Secretary Landau to visit India at his earliest convenience.

"Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the US Senate, the Foreign Secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-U.S. strategic interests and the significance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The two also touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration. Both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of mutual concern," MEA added.

Earlier, in a statement, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Landau spoke to Misri regarding ongoing efforts to achieve prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement added that Landau thanked Misri for India's assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the US.

"Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

"The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India's assistance addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue," the statement added.

In a similar vein, the US Embassy in India recently announced the cancellation of about 2000 visa appointments that had been made by bots.

On Wednesday, the embassy reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards agents and fixers who violate visa scheduling policies.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies." (ANI)

