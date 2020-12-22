Bangkok [Thailand], December 22 (ANI): In a move to boost the exports of India's agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) on Monday, where key stakeholders from both governments and trade participated for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in agri-food sector.

According to an official release, presentations were made during the summit by trade associations from India on potential products for exports to Thailand such as grapes, pomegranate, vegetable, dairy products and other ready-to-eat products. The Thailand Trade Associations and importers explained their requirement or standards for agri imports from India.

The meet was joined by Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand, Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Visit Limlurcha, Director Board of Trade of Thailand and President of Thai Food Processors' Association, Paphavee Suthavivat, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Agro-Based Industries, the Federation of Thai Industries and Senior Officials of APEDA and Embassy of India, Thailand.

Following the BSM a 'Taste of India' campaign was organised in Bangkok, where Indian grapes, pomegranate, pomegranate arils, vegetables, dairy products and other ready-to-eat products, sent by APEDA, were displayed.

The visitors relished the Biryani preparation and pomegranate and grapes during the campaign.

The virtual BSM with Thailand is the 13th in the series of such events organised by APEDA with various countries. Earlier, such meets were organised with countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia, according to the release.

Since it was not possible to organise a physical meeting due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, APEDA organised a virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Thailand.

The release stated that there is an increased shift of focus towards the Middle East, South East and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in the agricultural and processed food sector, owing to the pandemic. (ANI)

