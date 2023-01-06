New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Announcing 'The Voice of Global South Summit' to be held next week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said this summit will be an opportunity for countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations through this mechanism.

Addressing a special media briefing here, Kwatra noted that India has consistently championed the cause of the developing world and strongly articulated the concerns of the partner countries in the global south in all international fora and mechanisms.

"This summit will also be an opportunity for countries that are not part of the G20 process -- especially those countries which are not part of the G0 process to share their ideas and expectations through this mechanism with the G20," he said.

India is hosting the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of the global south and share their perspective on a common platform. This summit is being held under the theme of "Unity of Voice and Unity of Purpose."

More than 120 countries are being invited to the summit inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas' and Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"The summit envisages ten sessions over a period of two days. These are still being planned. Two sessions are being planned to be held at the level of the head of the state and the head of the government and eight sessions will be at the ministerial level," he said.

Kwatra said the two leaders' sessions would be hosted by PM Modi and the remaining sessions would be led by various ministers.

Speaking at the special briefing, the foreign secretary underlined that the recent global events have severely impacted the developing world across many dominates. "Some elements of this impact include the covid pandemic and the impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."

Kwatra said the Voice of the Global South Summit is India's endeavour to provide a common platform to deliberate on concerns, interests, and priorities that affect developing countries.

He said this event will provide a platform to exchange ideas and solutions and unite in voice and purpose in addressing these elements of their concerns and priorities. "India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally," the foreign secretary said.

"India's ongoing presidency of G20 provides us with a special and strong opportunity to channelise these inputs in the discourse of the G20," he added. (ANI)

