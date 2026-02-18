New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday met with top global technology leaders, including the Chief AI Officer of Meta and the President and CEO of Qualcomm, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

In a post on X, the Vice-President's office said that Meta's Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, and his team called on the Vice-President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The interaction focused on emerging AI-driven solutions, their potential applications, and India's growing AI ecosystem.

In a separate meeting, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, accompanied by members of the company's senior management team, also called on the Vice-President at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

According to the post, discussions during the meeting with Qualcomm centred on advancements in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and on their increasing relevance to India's digital ecosystem.

The high-level engagements come as India hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and technology executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and innovation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)

