Chennai [Tamil Nadu], April 30 (ANI): Marking the 75 years of Indo-Russian diplomatic relations, a walk of friendship was organized at Besant Nagar beach in Chennai on Saturday.

The one-kilometre long walkathon witnessed the presence of the director and vice council of the consulate general of Russia, Gennadil A Rogalev, accompanied by Thangappan, the Secretary-General of the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The people participating in the walkathon were seen holding both Indian and Russian flags in their hands, as a symbol of friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Rogalev said that this walk was dedicated to celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia. He extended his best wishes to all the citizens of India, adding that he hoped for their relationship to continue to grow stronger in the future.

However, the Russian consulate general refrained from commenting on the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

"I think we should focus on our relations and not think about others," he said.

Further, Rogalev mentioned that the Indo-Russian friendship will lead to ample growth opportunities in the field of industrial development that can spread to other spheres like culture and science, which is in the best interests of both nations. He emphasized continuing and boosting their mutual cooperation with each other.

Asserting that Russia is a "safe country", Rogalev expressed his wishes to see more and more Indians coming to Russia in the near future.

Notably, India has remained a reliable strategic partner of Russia traditionally and remembers the help Moscow extended to India in its toughest times in the past.

India-Russia relations have been the cornerstone of India's foreign policy. Indo-Russian ties enjoy enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationships, including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science and technology, and culture. (ANI)

