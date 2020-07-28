Washington DC [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The US capital city's health agency on Monday imposed a 14-day quarantine on people travelling from 27 states with surging COVID-19 cases.

"Beginning Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was travelling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the district," the statement read.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

The list includes states such as California, Florida, North and South Carolinas, Texas, Washington, Georgia and Delaware.

The Washington DC Department of Health will update the list on August 10.

Also Read | China-Nepal Railway Project: Chinese Media Releases Visuals of 'Exploration and Survey'.

On Monday, Washington DC registered 11,858 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths due to the infection, it added. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)