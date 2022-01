Washington [US ], January 8 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organizations' military commitments may prove costly for US strategic interest as Washington may be entangled in conflicts in Europe.

Many of America's so-called allies are major liabilities rather than assets to US foreign policy. Indeed, they are potential snares, ones that can entangle America in unnecessary military confrontations, according to National Interest magazine.

Also Read | UNICEF: Even as Omicron Variant Takes Hold, School Closures Must Be a Measure of Last Resort.

In too many cases, the "allies" that Washington touts are small, weak, often militarily useless dependents. Worse, some of them are on bad terms with more powerful neighboring states, writes Ted Galen Carpenter for the National Interest.

NATO constitutes a system of collective security, whereby its independent member states agree to mutual defense in response to an attack by any external party.

Also Read | Swiss Army Bans WhatsApp Use Over Security Concerns.

Earlier, the US along with NATO took part in military operations in Afghanistan and in Libya under the United Nations Security Council-mandated mission.

However, NATO's strategic fixation on Russia might complicate US interest in Europe as many of the member countries such as the Baltic nations are militarily weak.

Meanwhile, the current tension between Moscow and Kiev has increased Washington's attention.

Washington's security relationship with Kiev goes far beyond arms sales. Over the past five years, US forces have conducted multiple joint exercises with Ukrainian units.

Further, Washington also has successfully pressed NATO to include Ukraine in the alliance's war games.

Earlier, in April last year, US President Joe Biden assured Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Washington's "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

On the other hand, Baltic nations are vulnerable dependents that could trigger a war between NATO (primarily the United States) and Russia, according to the 2016 RAND corporation think-tank report.

As a result of NATO's expanded membership and mission, the United States has acquired a worrisome number of both types, according to National Interest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)