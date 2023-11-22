New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that G20 members agreed on many issues, including the condemnation of terrorism and violence. He said that India has zero tolerance for terrorism.

In his closing remarks at the virtual G20 Summit, PM Modi said that the death of innocent people is not acceptable. He said that humanitarian assistance should be "safely, effectively and promptly" sent to the people in need. PM Modi called dialogue and diplomacy the only way to resolve geopolitical tensions.

PM Modi said, "After listening to your views on the serious condition of West Asia, I can say that G20 agreed upon many of the issues. Firstly, we condemn terrorism and violence. There is zero tolerance for terrorism. Secondly, the death of innocent people, especially women and children, isn't acceptable.

"Thirdly, humanitarian assistance should be safely, effectively and promptly sent to the needy. We welcome the agreement on humanitarian pause and the release of hostages. Fifth, a permanent solution to the Israel and Palestine issue is required through a two-state solution. Sixth, there is a need to restore regional peace and stability and seventh, diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to resolve geopolitical tensions. G20 is ready to provide all possible support in this," he added.

He recalled that G20 leaders had expressed common commitment in many areas in the New Delhi declaration. He said that G20 leaders during today's meet again resolved to carry forward those commitments.

"We had expressed common commitment in many areas in the New Delhi declaration. Today we have again resolved to carry forward those commitments. Apart from the development agenda, we also shared views on global conditions and their economic and social implications," PM Modi said.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Brazil under its G20 Presidency will continue to move forward with its human-centric approach. He also said that G20 members will come together in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to pave the way forward for global peace and stability.

"We will continue to work for the expectations of Global South. We will give priority to food security, health security and sustainable development. Along with climate action, we will work towards just, easy and affordable climate finance," PM Modi said.

The virtual G20 Summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

At the closing session of the Leaders' Summit, PM Modi suggested to the G20 leaders to reconvene virtually towards the end of India's G20 presidency period to take forward the guidance provided by the participating leaders in their interventions. India assumed G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 and it will continue till November 30. (ANI)

