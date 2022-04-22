New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the UK does not tolerate "extremist groups" and informed that an anti-extremist task force has been set up by India and the UK to address the issue.

The British PM was speaking at a press conference on Friday evening after his engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"Both these things were raised with us and we have a very strong view on the UK that we don't tolerate extremist groups setting up in the UK with a view to threatening other countries, threatening India," Johnson said while responding to a question on India's concerns about the issue of Khalistani extremists and actions taken against them.

He further elaborated on the steps being taken in order to address extremism including the setting up of an anti-extremist task force.

"What we have done in particular as a result of this visit is set up an anti-extremist task force to see what more we can do to help India in that particular respect," Johnson said.

Earlier today, in a special press briefing on the British PM's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also said that the issue of Khalistani elements was discussed and the British PM assured that there was "zero-tolerance for such people."

"This point (Khalistani elements) was raised quite clearly, and Prime Minister Johnson took careful note of that. He said that he was very sensitive to our concerns in this regard and that he would have a close look at that. As far as he was concerned, there was zero tolerance for such people who create issues that could impact the relationship between two countries," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla informed.

Boris Johnson arrived in New Delhi late on Thursday and earlier today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat. (ANI)

