Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) With a call for 'collaboration for the intelligent age', the World Economic Forum began its annual meeting here on by conferring legendary footballer David Beckham and two others with the prestigious Crystal Awards and an opening concert that brought together classical music and AI-generated visuals to spotlight an urgent environmental crisis facing Antarctica.

Several Indian leaders also reached this ski resort town to participate in the biggest confluence of top global leaders from arenas ranging from the government to businesses to civil society to academia, art and culture.

Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy Exits DOGE After Donald Trump Takes Charge: Indian American Entrepreneur-Turned-Politician Leaves Department of Government Efficiency, Mulls Run for Ohio Governor.

WEF President and CEO Borge Brense said the meeting is taking place at one of the most uncertain moments in a generation, as new geoeconomic, geopolitical and technological forces reshape our societies.

The dynamic changes taking place are creating both significant challenges to address, as well as important opportunities, particularly regarding fast-evolving technologies, to unlock, he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs on Mexico and Canada To Raise Prices for Americans.

In convening 3,000 leaders from around the world and across the public and private sectors, our aim is to help strengthen or build the collaboration needed for this unique moment, he said in his welcome message for nearly 3,000 leaders from across the globe participating in the five-day meeting that will continue till January 24.

"I look forward to the constructive dialogue that will take place in Davos this week, which I am confident will have an important impact on the year ahead, and beyond," Brense said about the 55th WEF Annual Meeting which has selected 'Collaboration in an intelligent age' as its theme.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is leading a big Indian delegation that comprises a strong representation of states, said he will highlight India's Development Model at Davos and the country's vision for inclusive growth and digital transformation.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his state would be meeting the world at the meeting and was aspiring to break new ground on the global stage.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said he along with his team was ready to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global investment map.

While the major sessions and plenary speeches will begin on Tuesday, the opening evening on Monday saw star footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and renowned architect Riken Yamamoto getting the Crystal Awards.

The dynamic changes taking place are creating both significant challenges to address, as well as important opportunities, particularly regarding fast-evolving technologies, to unlock, he said.

In convening 3,000 leaders from around the world and across the public and private sectors, our aim is to help strengthen or build the collaboration needed for this unique moment, he said in his welcome message for nearly 3,000 leaders from across the globe participating in the five-day meeting that will continue till January 24

The awards function was followed by an opening concert that turned out to be a spectacular and emotionally engaging moment when the best of classical music, electronic compositions and AI-generated visual experiences to an extraordinary event under the theme of preserving the glaciers.

In alignment with the UN's declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation, the concert spotlighted the urgent environmental crisis facing Antarctica, home to 91% of the world's glaciers.

Besides business and government leaders from across the world, the meeting is also attended every year by several renowned people from fields of art, culture, entertainment, and civil society, among others.

The WEF said the Crystal Award celebrates the achievements of cultural leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing social, environmental and creative progress worldwide.

This year's awardees span diverse fields, including architecture, fashion and sport, and are recognised for notable efforts in advancing community regeneration, gender equality, children's rights, and more.

Yamamoto, also a 2024 Pritzker Prize laureate, will be honoured with the 2025 Crystal Award for his outstanding contributions to architecture and society.

Furstenberg, a celebrated fashion designer, philanthropist and champion of women's rights, is being awarded for her contributions to empowering women through philanthropy, mentorship and social responsibility.

As founder of her eponymous brand and creator of the iconic wrap dress, she has consistently championed women's independence and strength as a leading voice in the movement for gender equality and women's rights.

Furstenberg also serves on the board of Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organisation founded in 1997.

The former English footballer is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and global advocate for children's rights.

He is being given the Crystal Award in recognition of his long-term humanitarian work and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide, the WEF said.

Through his relentless dedication to children's education, protection and well-being, Beckham has emerged as a powerful global leader in advocacy for the rights of vulnerable children worldwide, using his platform and resources to create lasting, positive change, it added.

Through his work with UNICEF, he has raised awareness of the importance of immunisation, and he is a long-time campaigner for malaria prevention.

The awards were presented by Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)