Davos, Jan 20 (PTI) The World Economic Forum will hold its next annual meeting in this Swiss ski resort town from January 20-24, 2025.

The five-day annual meeting of 2024 ended on Friday and was attended by nearly 3,000 leaders from government, business and civil society from more than 125 countries, including 350 heads of state and government, and ministers.

Under the theme of 'Rebuilding Trust', the leaders discussed ways to revive the economy and tackle various challenges including on climate, conflicts and misinformation fronts.

More than 450 sessions and workshops took place during the Annual Meeting 2024 from January 15-19, 2024, while a meeting of national security advisors from over 80 countries took place on January 14 to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

Three union ministers and representatives from several states from India as well as over 100 business leaders also participated in the meeting.

