Idaho, Jun 30 (AP) Authorities in western Idaho on Sunday urged residents to shelter in place because of law enforcement activity in Kootenai County near Coeur d'Alene.

The sheriff's office in neighbouring Soshone County said on Facebook that authorities were “dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large".

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircraft' During Operation Sindoor.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road.

No details were provided. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)